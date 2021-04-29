header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
| Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
School Lunch Hero Day

Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the Hart District Governing Board will recognize food service staff for their courageous efforts providing over 1,000,000 healthy free meals to students and youth under the age of 18 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools and over the past year to all the youth of the Santa Clarita Valley. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the District to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer for the Hart District.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. Free school meals for youth 18 years and younger will continue to be offered each day at Hart District schools this summer and in the 2021-22 school year.

To learn more about the school nutrition program for the Hart District, visit http://williamhart.healtheliving.net/.
