Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return

Hart High School’s show choir is once again hosting its Summer Show Choir Camp next month for students fifth grade and up.

“We were unable to have our camp last summer due to COVID, however, we are very excited to be back this summer for our 13th year of camp,” camp director Bridget Mahoney said.

Run by staff, alumni and current members of Hart High’s award-winning show choir, the two-week camp allows campers to learn the ropes of show choir, while singing, dancing and performing.

Campers are set to learn singing and dancing numbers prior to the final showcase that culminates the camp, along with time for games and other outdoor activities.

A former camper herself, Mahoney said it was the camp that inspired her to join choir when she later went to Hart High.

“It’s a great way to get involved and have fun,” she added.

Camp is set to be held outdoors on Hart High’s campus to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Participants do not have to be in the William S. Hart Union High School District to participate.

Registration for the Summer Show Choir Camp is $200 and is open through July 4. The camp is scheduled to run noon to 5 p.m. July 5-16, with the final showcase on Saturday, July 17, at Hart High School, located at 24825 Newhall Ave.

