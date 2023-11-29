Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care

In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.

With notable attendees including the Board of Supervisors, local elected officials, medical professionals and OneLegacy leadership, the event highlights the importance of the men and women who worked to develop the foundation of the innovative Trauma Center System that L.A. County offers today.

The 15 Los Angeles County Trauma Centers provide services to the more than 10 million residents of Los Angeles County, including 88 cities and unincorporated areas and covering 4,000 square miles in one of the most populous areas in the United States.

The 15 L.A. County Trauma Centers include Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The hospital, which opened in 1975. It was first designated as a Level II Trauma Center in 1993 and is the only Trauma Center in the Santa Clarita Valley. A staff of highly trained professionals, including a trauma surgeon and anesthesiologist, are standing by 24 hours a day to provide trauma care.

Other L.A. County Trauma Centers include:

Antelope Valley Hospital

California Hospital Medical Center

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Huntington Memorial Hospital

LAC Harbor/UCLA Medical Center

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Pomona Valley Hpspital Medical Center

St. Francis Medical Center

St. Mary Medical Center

UCLA Medical Center

LAC+USC Medical Center

“Over 25,000 critically injured patients are treated at the Trauma Centers each year,” said Richard Tadeo, Director of Emergency Medical Services Agency. “We look forward to continue offering highly specialized trauma care for injured patients in L.A. County for years to come, and we are so proud of our medical staff’s dedication and service over the past 40 years.”

The event will include awarding of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor scrolls to recognize the dedicated service provided by the 15 trauma centers. In a moving ceremony, former trauma patients will share their stories of survival and how the Trauma Centers saved their lives.

“OneLegacy is proud to serve as cohost for this special celebration,” said Tom Mone, Chief External Affairs Officer at OneLegacy. “The trauma centers are a vital resource for those patients with critical injuries who need specialized care, and their collaboration with OneLegacy to fulfill registered donor’s and families’ decisions to make lifesaving donations has helped saved many lives in the past 40 years.”

The Los Angeles County EMS Agency and OneLegacy congratulate our 15 Trauma Centers for their unending commitment and dedication for innovation to provide the best possible trauma care to all residents and visitors of Los Angeles County. These services are essential in ensuring lives are saved and severe injuries are treated with the most current state of the art medical care.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...