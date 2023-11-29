header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
| Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Henry-Mayo-Newhall-Hospital

In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.

With notable attendees including the Board of Supervisors, local elected officials, medical professionals and OneLegacy leadership, the event highlights the importance of the men and women who worked to develop the foundation of the innovative Trauma Center System that L.A. County offers today.

The 15 Los Angeles County Trauma Centers provide services to the more than 10 million residents of Los Angeles County, including 88 cities and unincorporated areas and covering 4,000 square miles in one of the most populous areas in the United States.

The 15 L.A. County Trauma Centers include Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The hospital, which opened in 1975. It was first designated as a Level II Trauma Center in 1993 and is the only Trauma Center in the Santa Clarita Valley. A staff of highly trained professionals, including a trauma surgeon and anesthesiologist, are standing by 24 hours a day to provide trauma care.

Other L.A. County Trauma Centers include:

Antelope Valley Hospital

California Hospital Medical Center

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Huntington Memorial Hospital

LAC Harbor/UCLA Medical Center

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Pomona Valley Hpspital Medical Center

St. Francis Medical Center

St. Mary Medical Center

UCLA Medical Center

LAC+USC Medical Center

“Over 25,000 critically injured patients are treated at the Trauma Centers each year,” said Richard Tadeo, Director of Emergency Medical Services Agency. “We look forward to continue offering highly specialized trauma care for injured patients in L.A. County for years to come, and we are so proud of our medical staff’s dedication and service over the past 40 years.”

The event will include awarding of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor scrolls to recognize the dedicated service provided by the 15 trauma centers. In a moving ceremony, former trauma patients will share their stories of survival and how the Trauma Centers saved their lives.

“OneLegacy is proud to serve as cohost for this special celebration,” said Tom Mone, Chief External Affairs Officer at OneLegacy. “The trauma centers are a vital resource for those patients with critical injuries who need specialized care, and their collaboration with OneLegacy to fulfill registered donor’s and families’ decisions to make lifesaving donations has helped saved many lives in the past 40 years.”

The Los Angeles County EMS Agency and OneLegacy congratulate our 15 Trauma Centers for their unending commitment and dedication for innovation to provide the best possible trauma care to all residents and visitors of Los Angeles County. These services are essential in ensuring lives are saved and severe injuries are treated with the most current state of the art medical care.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care

Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
FULL STORY...

Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays

Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.
FULL STORY...

Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour

Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.
FULL STORY...

County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report

County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
FULL STORY...

LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts

LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.
Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays
FYI Hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for Foster Youth
Local foster youth recently enjoyed a “Friendsgiving” hosted by Fostering Youth Independence, an annual event that is one of the ways FYI builds a caring community for these vulnerable youth who are aging out of the foster system without a permanent family.
FYI Hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for Foster Youth
Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a solo exhibition by Xu Shuai, “Chaos Coordinate System,” which will be on view through March 25, 2024 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center
Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.
Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Child & Family Center Receives $15,000 Grant From Boston Scientific Foundation
Child & Family Center has received a $15,000 grant from the Boston Scientific Foundation. The funds will support Mental Health Services for children, youth and adults who don’t have any insurance.
Child & Family Center Receives $15,000 Grant From Boston Scientific Foundation
Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV
In the State of California, you have several options when you’d like to recycle a mattress, all at no cost to you.
Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV
County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks
During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.
City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive
Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive
SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys
Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently celebrated an annual tradition of delivering turkeys for the holiday season to those in need in the SCV.
SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys
LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: