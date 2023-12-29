recycle xmas trees

Holiday Tree Pickup Continues Through Jan. 13

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 29, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

GreenSantaClarita.com reminds homeonwers that recycling is a great second chance at life for your holiday trees. Trees will be collected and recycled on your regular collection day now through Saturday, Jan. 13.

Before placing trees out for collection, please remove lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands and cut trees larger than 6-feet tall in half (when possible). Multi-family communities should place trees next to their designated trash enclosure.

Drop-off recycling for your holiday trees is also available at four locations in Santa Clarita.

Holiday trees and wreaths can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations now through Sunday, Jan. 14.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Saugus, CA 91350

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Town Center

At the corner of Citrus Street and Valencia Boulevard.

Please note: flocked trees will be collected and disposed of as trash, they cannot be recycled.

For more details, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

