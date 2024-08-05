header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
| Monday, Aug 5, 2024
Scotty Pieper

Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master’s University.

Pieper graduated from Valencia High School before heading to the Bay Area to play a year at Ohlone Community College.

“Scotty is a mature and experienced outfielder,” TMU head coach Monte Brooks said. “He is an enthusiastic player with a servant’s heart who will play an instrumental role on our team as he is a model of commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and his walk with the Lord.”

Scotty hit .319 in 35 games this past season at Ohlone, which included four doubles and two triples. During his senior year at Valencia, Pieper led the team with a .421 batting average and an on-base percentage of .526. He finished second on the team going 9-for-9 in stolen bases.

“I am beyond blessed to have been led to this great school by the grace of God,” Pieper said. “There are many reasons I am excited to be here. For one, the location is close to home, allowing me to be with my family and continue to attend Crossroads Community Church. Additionally, The school’s baseball program is an excellent opportunity to grow with a team of young men not only dedicated to being great in the sport, but dedicated to grow together in faith. After meeting with Coach Brooks, I have faith in his leadership and his knowledge of scripture. Lastly, the school offers a top-rated business program that I am planning to major in. For these reasons, I am looking forward to the fall at TMU.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU

Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene

Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
FULL STORY...

Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball

Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
FULL STORY...

TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach

TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
FULL STORY...

El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship

El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
SCVNews.com