Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU

Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master’s University.

Pieper graduated from Valencia High School before heading to the Bay Area to play a year at Ohlone Community College.

“Scotty is a mature and experienced outfielder,” TMU head coach Monte Brooks said. “He is an enthusiastic player with a servant’s heart who will play an instrumental role on our team as he is a model of commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and his walk with the Lord.”

Scotty hit .319 in 35 games this past season at Ohlone, which included four doubles and two triples. During his senior year at Valencia, Pieper led the team with a .421 batting average and an on-base percentage of .526. He finished second on the team going 9-for-9 in stolen bases.

“I am beyond blessed to have been led to this great school by the grace of God,” Pieper said. “There are many reasons I am excited to be here. For one, the location is close to home, allowing me to be with my family and continue to attend Crossroads Community Church. Additionally, The school’s baseball program is an excellent opportunity to grow with a team of young men not only dedicated to being great in the sport, but dedicated to grow together in faith. After meeting with Coach Brooks, I have faith in his leadership and his knowledge of scripture. Lastly, the school offers a top-rated business program that I am planning to major in. For these reasons, I am looking forward to the fall at TMU.”

