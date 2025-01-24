Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California. The death toll for the Los Angeles area wildfires now stands at 28.

Hughes Fire

10,176 acres

24% contained

No strustures have been reported damaged or destroyed.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning firefighters, with support from aircraft and dozers, fought aggressively and were challenged by extreme fire behavior, terrain and weather. The coordinated ground and air attack kept the fire from spreading to Elderberry Canyon, the Castaic Hydroelectric Power Plant and surrounding communities.

Eight Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) launched from Channel Islands, flying a combined 11.1 hours and dropping 30,678 gallons of retardant. Two CAL FIRE HAWKS from the Prado Helitack Base flew 5.1 and 4.4 hours, respectively, delivering nearly 80,000 gallons of water. Another CAL FIRE HAWK from Hemet-Ryan Helitack Base operated overnight, flying 5 hours and dropping over 33,000 gallons of water.

On Thursday, Jan. 23 crews have continued focusing on establishing and holding control lines on all flanks of the fire. Firefighters continued reinforcing control lines and holding the fire in its current footprint, protecting the Wayside Honor Rancho and structures along Charlie Canyon drainage.

Additional fire engines were staged within the community of Castaic to prevent any fire spread.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the area until 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24. A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

There is a potential winter storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Palisades Fire

23,448 acres

72% contained

Structures Destroyed

6,770

Structures Damaged

904

11 deaths

Eaton Fire

14,021 acres

95% contained

Structures Destroyed

9,418

Structures Damaged

1,073

17 deaths

Border 2 Fire

300 acres

0% contained

Sepulveda Fire

45 acres

60% contained

Clay Fire Riverside

39 acres

70% contained

Gibbel Fire Riverside

15 acres

0% contained

Gilman Fire San Diego

2 acres

0% contained

For the latest updates on the Hughes Fire visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com.

