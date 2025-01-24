header image

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
| Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Hughes Fire map

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California. The death toll for the Los Angeles area wildfires now stands at 28.

Hughes Fire

10,176 acres

24% contained

No strustures have been reported damaged or destroyed.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning firefighters, with support from aircraft and dozers, fought aggressively and were challenged by extreme fire behavior, terrain and weather. The coordinated ground and air attack kept the fire from spreading to Elderberry Canyon, the Castaic Hydroelectric Power Plant and surrounding communities.

Eight Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) launched from Channel Islands, flying a combined 11.1 hours and dropping 30,678 gallons of retardant. Two CAL FIRE HAWKS from the Prado Helitack Base flew 5.1 and 4.4 hours, respectively, delivering nearly 80,000 gallons of water. Another CAL FIRE HAWK from Hemet-Ryan Helitack Base operated overnight, flying 5 hours and dropping over 33,000 gallons of water.

On Thursday, Jan. 23 crews have continued focusing on establishing and holding control lines on all flanks of the fire. Firefighters continued reinforcing control lines and holding the fire in its current footprint, protecting the Wayside Honor Rancho and structures along Charlie Canyon drainage.

Additional fire engines were staged within the community of Castaic to prevent any fire spread.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the area until 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24. A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

There is a potential winter storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Palisades Fire

23,448 acres

72% contained

Structures Destroyed

6,770

Structures Damaged

904

11 deaths

Eaton Fire

14,021 acres

95% contained

Structures Destroyed

9,418

Structures Damaged

1,073

17 deaths

Border 2 Fire

300 acres

0% contained

Sepulveda Fire

45 acres

60% contained

Clay Fire Riverside

39 acres

70% contained

Gibbel Fire Riverside

15 acres

0% contained

Gilman Fire San Diego

2 acres

0% contained

For the latest updates on the Hughes Fire visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com.
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
FULL STORY...

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
SCVNews.com