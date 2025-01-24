Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California. The death toll for the Los Angeles area wildfires now stands at 28.
Hughes Fire
10,176 acres
24% contained
No strustures have been reported damaged or destroyed.
Overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning firefighters, with support from aircraft and dozers, fought aggressively and were challenged by extreme fire behavior, terrain and weather. The coordinated ground and air attack kept the fire from spreading to Elderberry Canyon, the Castaic Hydroelectric Power Plant and surrounding communities.
Eight Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) launched from Channel Islands, flying a combined 11.1 hours and dropping 30,678 gallons of retardant. Two CAL FIRE HAWKS from the Prado Helitack Base flew 5.1 and 4.4 hours, respectively, delivering nearly 80,000 gallons of water. Another CAL FIRE HAWK from Hemet-Ryan Helitack Base operated overnight, flying 5 hours and dropping over 33,000 gallons of water.
On Thursday, Jan. 23 crews have continued focusing on establishing and holding control lines on all flanks of the fire. Firefighters continued reinforcing control lines and holding the fire in its current footprint, protecting the Wayside Honor Rancho and structures along Charlie Canyon drainage.
Additional fire engines were staged within the community of Castaic to prevent any fire spread.
A red flag warning remains in effect for the area until 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24. A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
There is a potential winter storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.
For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.
Palisades Fire
23,448 acres
72% contained
Structures Destroyed
6,770
Structures Damaged
904
11 deaths
Eaton Fire
14,021 acres
95% contained
Structures Destroyed
9,418
Structures Damaged
1,073
17 deaths
Border 2 Fire
300 acres
0% contained
Sepulveda Fire
45 acres
60% contained
Clay Fire Riverside
39 acres
70% contained
Gibbel Fire Riverside
15 acres
0% contained
Gilman Fire San Diego
2 acres
0% contained
For the latest updates on the Hughes Fire visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com.
