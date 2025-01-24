Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California. The death toll for the Los Angeles area wildfires remains at 28.

Critical Fire Weather conditions remain in effect in Los Angeles County through Friday. Extreme fire growth is expected if a fire starts.

The National Weather Service reports rain is expected Saturday, Jan. 25, though Monday, Jan. 27 in the Los Angeles area. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.

The NWS has also issued a flood watch in effect Sunday, Jan. 26 through Monday, Jan. 27 afternoon in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, including the cities of The Angeles Crest Highway, Mount Wilson, Acton, El Monte, Lake Castaic, Mount Baldy, Valencia, Pasadena, Newhall, Malibu Bowl, Pomona, Malibu, San Gabriel, Mill Creek, Topanga, Pacific Palisades, Warm Springs, East Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and Wrightwood.

Hughes Fire

10,396 acres

56% contained

No strustures have been reported damaged or destroyed.

A highly successful initial attack on Wednesday, Jan. 22 set the stage for the Thursday, Jan. 23 continued aggressive air and ground operations. Aided by air support, crews in various regions of the fire used direct and indirect containment techniques to gain additional control of the fire.

Thursday’s high winds tested the fire’s containment lines and crews responded swiftly to a spot fire along the west flank affecting approximately 100 acres.

Crews continued the firefight overnight, improving fire line, performing tactical patrols, and mopping up hot spots to prevent the fire’s spread. Firefighters will remain staged within Castaic, Santa Clarita and any communities that are threatened by the fire.

Palisades Fire

23,448 acres

77% contained

Structures Destroyed

6,770

Structures Damaged

904

11 deaths

Eaton Fire

14,021 acres

95% contained

Structures Destroyed

9,418

Structures Damaged

1,073

17 deaths

Border 2 Fire

5,389 acres

10% contained

For the latest updates on the Hughes Fire visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com.

