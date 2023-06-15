header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
| Thursday, Jun 15, 2023

iLEAD Agua DulceiLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.

Lisa-Latimer

Lisa Latimer, iLEAD Agua Dulce director.

“We at iLEAD Agua Dulce are extremely proud to receive these distinctions from ACS WASC and the International Baccalaureate,” said iLEAD Agua Dulce Director Lisa Latimer.“They reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff, learners, and families. The IB accreditation in particular is a great match for our project-based learning model, and IB authorization is highly sought after worldwide.”

The ACS WASC re-accreditation is a significant milestone for iLEAD Agua Dulce, a part of the iLEAD Charter School Network, as it recognizes the school’s high standards of educational quality and commitment to continuous advancement.

According to the acswasc.org website, “The purpose of the Commission is to foster excellence in elementary, secondary, adult, and postsecondary institutions, and supplementary education programs.” ACS WASC does this by encouraging school improvement through continuing evaluation and recognizes institutions by accrediting—or, in the case of iLEAD Agua Dulce, re-accrediting—the schools that meet established educational quality standards.

iLEAD Agua Dulce’s accreditation as an International Baccalaureate World School signifies its dedication to fostering an internationally minded community of learners. IB World Schools share a common philosophy—a commitment to improving the teaching and learning of a diverse and inclusive community of students by delivering challenging, high-quality programs of international education that share a powerful vision. iLEAD Agua Dulce’s IB Career-Related Programme (CP) is a comprehensive course of study for 11th and 12th grade learners that helps prepare them for college in a fast-changing world.

With this accreditation, iLEAD Agua Dulce joins an esteemed network of schools worldwide that are committed to the highest standards of educational excellence in the International Baccalaureate, which boasts a history of more than half a century. According to the website ibo.org, IB’s mission is to develop “inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through education that builds intercultural understanding and respect.”

Latimer said iLEAD Agua Dulce’s staff, down to a person, are “thrilled” to have achieved both of these highly coveted endorsements. The school’s focus on project-based and social-emotional learning and character development, she said, equips learners with the knowledge and skills to become compassionate and responsible global citizens.

As we boast on our website, she said, ‘Our goal is nothing short of learning, to change the world.’”

About iLEAD Schools, whose motto is, “Free to think. Inspired to Lead.”

iLEAD stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking. The seven schools and academic programs of the iLEAD charter school network serve five California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern. iLEAD’s vision is to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century. To learn more, please visit ileadschools.org or write to info@ileadschools.org.

