iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO

iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
A respected educational leader with more than 20 years of experience, Fischer has taught at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and served in several school leadership capacities, including assistant principal, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.
Fischer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Studies with a science emphasis from the University of Southern California, a Master’s degree in Educational Management from the University of LaVerne, and multiple educational credentials. She is a past recipient of the Santa Clarita Teacher Tribute Award and has been named Santa Clarita Valley PTA’s Outstanding Administrator and the Association of California School Administrators Region 15’s Co-Administrator of the Year.
“Fischer’s experience, out-of-the-box thinking, collaborative decision-making skills, and passion for education make her an ideal fit to lead iLEAD California. We look forward to her continued steadfast leadership as we work to fulfill our vision to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century,” the iLEAD Governing Board wrote in a memo to staff.
In a letter to her Board, Fisher highlights her passion for “the personalized education models that iLEAD continues to build to achieve innovative, supportive learning opportunities for all learners,” and her strong belief that “all students can achieve their maximum potential if instruction is designed to meet individual student needs.”
“I continually study innovative methods in the field of education, including new programs, material, and technology. I believe in empowering learners and staff with the tools they need to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing society,” Fischer said.
To learn more about the seven schools and academic programs serving five California counties, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern, that make up iLEAD, which stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking, please visit the website or write to info@ileadschools.org.
