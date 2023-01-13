header image

January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Jan. 15: Los Angeles Kings to Visit The Cube
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
The Cube Santa Clarita 122722

Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Local ice athletes who are members of the Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Hockey Club will get a unique opportunity to work one-one-one with players from the LA Kings. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out to The Cube and watch this practice.

The “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour” showcases the wide range of opportunities within the sport of ice hockey in the Los Angeles area, including for disabled, special needs, female, underserved athletes as well as affordable entry hockey.

As partners with the L.A. Kings, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer inclusive and dynamic programming for all residents and visitors at The Cube and honored to provide opportunities like this for our ice athletes.

As a reminder, this practice is for spectators only, there will not be an opportunity for attendees to interact with the athletes.

For more information about the practice, or about the SNAP Hockey Club, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-2823.

Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands

Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
FULL STORY...

Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022

Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 13: NB I-5 Reduced to One Lane 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tonight
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.
Jan. 18: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Los Angeles Kings to Visit The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has waived adoption fees for cats and rabbits throughout January.
County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control offers tips on how pets can be protected and kept safe during the relentless winter storms.
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Union Bank, with branches in Newhall and Valencia, has been acquired by U.S Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp announced Dec. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons dropped its second straight conference contest in the form of a 73-66 road loss at Bakersfield College on Saturday. 
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol.
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
JCI Santa Clarita will be awarding JCI Members for your efforts in 2022 from our local chapter on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Summit HOA Clubhouse in Santa Clarita.
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Train to become a skilled custodian in Golden Oak Adult School's Custodial Training Workforce Preparation Class.
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 71 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 27 additional deaths and 1,716 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
