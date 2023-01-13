Jan. 18: Hart School District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two minutes to address the Board. The president may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
Union Bank, with branches in Newhall and Valencia, has been acquired by U.S Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp announced Dec. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
