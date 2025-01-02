Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents “Signature YOU,” Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This is a artist’s choice art show. Show your signature style, How do you most identify as an artist and how do you want to be known? This can be through technique, medium, color palette or subject matter highlighting a unique voice. Look to your past or present artwork for clues into your signature style. This is a great time to revisit past favorite work and explore where your art is going.

Art submitted should be cohesive, forming a mini body of work with shared characteristics that showcase one signature style or “look”. All mediums encouraged.

Exhibits are for all ages, adult language and strong religious or political themes will not be considered. Work should be original and void of trademarked or copyrighted phrases and imagery.

This is open to current SCAA Members, non-Members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Upcoming Important Dates:

Notification Deadline: Saturday, Jan. 4

Exhibit Dates: Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16

If Selected:

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four wall art submissions, due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are expected to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and show hours.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements, and show entry, visit: santaclaritaartists.org/gallery-guidelines.

