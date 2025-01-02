header image

January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
| Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
Signature You Art Show cropped

The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents “Signature YOU,” Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This is a artist’s choice art show. Show your signature style, How do you most identify as an artist and how do you want to be known? This can be through technique, medium, color palette or subject matter highlighting a unique voice. Look to your past or present artwork for clues into your signature style. This is a great time to revisit past favorite work and explore where your art is going.

Art submitted should be cohesive, forming a mini body of work with shared characteristics that showcase one signature style or “look”. All mediums encouraged.

Exhibits are for all ages, adult language and strong religious or political themes will not be considered. Work should be original and void of trademarked or copyrighted phrases and imagery.

This is open to current SCAA Members, non-Members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Upcoming Important Dates:

Notification Deadline: Saturday, Jan. 4

Exhibit Dates: Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 16

If Selected:

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four wall art submissions, due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are expected to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and show hours.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements, and show entry, visit: santaclaritaartists.org/gallery-guidelines.

Signature You Art Show
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
