Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park

The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to join city officials for a grand opening celebration of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.

A brief speaking program featuring City Councilmembers and project partners will be followed by the official opening of the city’s first Inclusive Play Area.

Finishing touches are now being put on the area, which began development in 2019 at the park, located at 17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91387.

Residents of all ages and abilities will be able to explore the variety of elements in the expansive western-themed space for the first time.

The Inclusive Play Area includes a number of features suggested by residents throughout the public input process, including a dual-track inclusive zipline, sensory-friendly elements, accessible connections to existing facilities and large shade structures to protect visitors from the elements in the summer months.

The play area provides opportunities that welcome everyone, regardless of age or ability, to play, learn and grow together.

The result is a place where residents and their children can go to have experiences that promote integrated play for all and develop physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills.

For more information about the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, please contact project manager Elena Galvez at egalvez@santa-clarita.com.