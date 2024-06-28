July 1: COC Board Vacancy Prompts Call for Special Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m.

The College of the Canyons board will meet to consider Adoption of Resolution No. 2024/25-01: Ordering Special Election to Fill the Vacancy on the Board of Trustees for Trustee Area 1, and Specifications of the Election Order, Nov. 5.

Trustee Chuck Lyon representing Trustee Area 1 resigned effective June 27. The district has filed the resignation with the Los Angeles County Office of Education. When a trustee files his resignation between six months and 130 days before a regular election, the governing board is required to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

The special election will be consolidated with the general election on Nov. 5, 2024. (See Education Code, § 5093.) The person elected will serve out the remainder of Trustee Lyon’s term which expires in 2026.

The full agenda can be viewed at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=D6MNX2620046.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 852-0363-5419

To live stream the meeting visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85203635419.

