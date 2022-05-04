July 16: SCV Senior Center Announces Celebrity Waiter 2022 Theme

The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer and Elizabeth Hopp are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on July 16, at Bella Vida.

This year’s theme is “A Night in Hollywood” under the stars.

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Due to the great success of last year’s event, it will continue to be held totally outside in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gifts, local print and social media recognition and much more. This year our Celebrity Waiters, Ambassadors to be honored are the Food Service Volunteers who continued to serve during the pandemic.

It will be a beautiful night under the STARS with friends.

In addition to elaborate table decorations and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails then bid at our Live Auction which will feature some unique experiences including some exciting and long-awaited travel packages.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs and services offered by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

The SCV Senior Center, Food Service Program has shattered the record for number of meals served and the Center was named #1 in the country for outdoor events during Covid.

For further information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444 ext. 143 or admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...