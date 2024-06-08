June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop

|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
1861
- Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story
]
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Carly Jean Los Angeles is an online clothing and lifestyle brand that sells primarily women’s attire to customers around the world.
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
