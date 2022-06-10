June 13: SCV Sheriff’s Station ‘Community Academy’ Seeks Applicants

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 10, 2022

By Press Release

Are you interested on how deputies serve our community? Want to learn about the inner-workings of community protection within the Santa Clarita Valley? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be accepting applications starting Monday, June 13 for the Community Academy course.

The Community Academy is a seven-week course covering such topics as patrol procedures, jail operations, detective bureau investigations and more.

The Community Academy will meet every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19 and conclude Aug. 30.

The program will be held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station community room, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The application filing period open Monday, June 13 with an application deadline of Saturday, June 25 for SCV residents 18 years and older.

Those interested in applying must email SCV Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

