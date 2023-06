June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 19, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.

Work on the trail on Saturday, June 24 from 7 a.m. t0 11 a.m. will require lanes be reduced for a city trail beautification event.

It is advised to use caution when traveling through the area and walk your bike at that time.

For more information of the city trail system visit Santa Clarita Trails.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...