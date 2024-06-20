Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program

Katherine Dyer has signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career at The Master’s University.

A resident of Pacoima, Calif. where she was homeschooled, Dyer has already proven to be one of the fastest swimmers in the country with her best times in the 100- and 200-yard Free, as well as the 200- and 400-yard IM, faster than current National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics records.

“She’s super versatile, super humble and loves the Lord,” said TMU head coach Curren Bates. “She can plug in anywhere (on the team) and be a huge contributor. On top of all that she’s a strong believer and will fit in well with the culture of our team.”

In the 100 Free she has already clocked a time of 50.56; 200 Free a 1:49.50; 200 IM in 2:01.70; 400 IM in 4:19.98.

“I’d like to thank my parents for all of their support and guidance through the years,” Dyer said. “I’m also thankful for my coaches and teammates at Los Angeles Swim Club, especially Coach David Wilson, for always believing in me and making me strive for more. I’m very humbled and blessed that God has given me this opportunity to attend and swim at a faith-based university.”

