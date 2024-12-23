Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan

|
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a human case of H5 bird flu in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.
The International Film Festival Rotterdam unveiled the first highlights of its 54th edition, set to take place in the Netherlands from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. Among the lineup are world premieres by two filmmakers who graduated from California Institue of the Arts.
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies.
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
California State Parks is calling all outdoor enthusiasts to step into the new year with a breath of fresh air. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Parks will host its highly anticipated First Day Hikes, offering over 90 guided hikes at more than 70 of California’s most iconic and breathtaking parks.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Saturday, Dec. 21, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is hosting a call for vendors for its return April 12 and 13, 2025.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free Lifeforward workshop "All About Communication" on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway. Valencia, CA 91355.
Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
The Sundance Institute has unveiled the eagerly anticipated program for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the country’s premier stage for independent cinema.
Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.
