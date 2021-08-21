header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
| Friday, Aug 20, 2021
scv roundtable recognizing juneteenth

Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.

The letter contends the city had no legal basis to deny the project, and further asserts that “racial prejudice” against the Korean-American property owner may have motivated opposition to the project.

Last month, the City Council upheld the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s decision to deny the proposed resort, which would include a three-story, 250-room hotel, an inn, villas, conference rooms, restaurants and other amenities across approximately 50 acres of land north of Robinson Ranch Road and east of Sand Canyon Road.

Council members unanimously rejected the project due to concerns about traffic, fire evacuation routes, past promises about the land’s use and the project’s compatibility in the equestrian neighborhood of Sand Canyon. Their denial was with prejudice, meaning Kim would not be able to apply for a similar project on that property for one year.

Garrett Hanken, Kim’s attorney, wrote to council members that the Planning Commission’s unanimous June 1 project denial “had no lawful basis.”

“If the city persists in its simple and total denial of the (project) without any valid legal justification and does not demonstrate any legal willingness to engage in good faith discussions with (Kim) to reconsider and approve the project, then (Kim) must, and will, turn to the courts to enforce all of (Kim’s) legal claims and remedies,” he wrote.

Hanken argued in his letter that Kim has addressed all of the city’s concerns about the project’s economic viability, traffic impacts, open space, and emergency access and evacuation routes.

He also alleged that a court might find that Kim’s race influenced opposition to the project.

“Mr. Kim is a Korean-American immigrant, and, in the contentious debate regarding the project, there have been statements and comments suggesting that xenophobia and racial prejudice are motivating the hyper-aggressive and factually inaccurate opposition to the project,” wrote Hanken, a partner at Greenberg Glusker.

Kim’s attorney wrote that the city’s denial of the project has made the city vulnerable to legal claims.

The denial, he stated, “effectively forces (Kim) to maintain a money-losing use of the land” and “precludes (Kim) from developing the land for any profitable use in furtherance of a purported open space requirement that is neither recorded nor binding on the city.”

Kim is seeking compensation for that and for the investment he’s made in the property, noting that property improvements were made “in reliance on information and encouragement provided by the city.”

Kim’s proposal to replace the open space he would use by offering the city twice that amount, Hanken argued, “improperly allocates the burden of the city’s purported goal of maintain(ing) this open space on (Kim) and (Kim) alone.”

Hanken also alleged that Kim was denied property rights without “due process of law” and that Kim could bring charges under federal, state and local law against the city.

“The litigation itself will likely be very costly to both the city and (Kim),” wrote Hanken of Kim’s claims for compensation. “At the end of that significant litigation, (Kim) is likely to prevail, and city will likely have to bear not only its own attorney fees but also (Kim’s).”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss Kim’s letter Tuesday during its closed session meeting, which is not open to the public. Council members are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. to discuss the possible lawsuit, before convening at 6 p.m. for their regular open session meeting at Santa Clarita City Hall.

The city does not comment on matters discussed by the City Council in closed session, Carrie Lujan, a spokeswoman for the city, told The Signal on Friday.

Hanken had not responded to calls from The Signal by press time Friday.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial

Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
FULL STORY...

City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits

City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners

Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
FULL STORY...

Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance

Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda

Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
%d bloggers like this: