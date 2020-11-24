L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors

Los Angeles County is offering a number of resources to help families and seniors with meal assistance during the holiday season.

No one should go hungry, especially during Thanksgiving which is why L.A. County is asking residents to help spread the word about L.A. County’s new Here For the Holidays food drive in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

They have set an ambitious goal of supporting 100,000 vulnerable families through New Year’s Day.

They are making it easy for people who want to help feed their neighbors in need with a single click. People can donate goods, time or money to assist households experiencing food insecurity.

With COVID rates climbing again, those numbers will swell in the coming months.

Los Angeles County workers have already distributed nearly 3,000 tons of food at more than 50 drive-through events throughout the region. That’s nearly five million meals provided but now the plan is to help feed the most at-risk communities.

In the coming weeks, L.A. County will offer more resources and tips about how local government, businesses and residents can support the County’s food-relief efforts.

As a first step, residents are asked to promote donation and volunteer opportunities through your website, socials, newsletters and other channels.

Great Plates Delivered

Great Plates Delivered is another assistance program offered by L.A. County that has been extended through Dec. 8. L.A. County’s meal assistance program offers eligible seniors three home-delivered meals a day.

Seniors over 65, seniors 60 to 64 years of age who have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19 or those at high-risk for COVID-19 may qualify.

When you help a senior connect to Great Plates Delivered, you’re also helping your local restaurant, hospitality and transportation community get back to work.

To learn more or apply, click here.