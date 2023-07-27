header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
98°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
| Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
Homes

Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.

The 2023 Assessment Roll’s growth translates to a record $1.997 trillion in total net value that will put about $20 billion property tax dollars towards funding vital public services such as public education, first responders and healthcare workers, as well as other County services.

The Assessor establishes the assessed value of all taxable property in Los Angeles County each year as required by the State Constitution. Those values are placed on a list called the Assessment Roll and reflect the lien date values on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Roll, as such, provides insight into the state of the real estate market as well as the local economy and works as a valuable tool for local governments as they prepare their annual budgets in anticipation of property tax revenues.

“To say this has been a challenging couple of years is an understatement,” Prang said. “Our analysis does indicate property value growth at this time and that’s certainly good news for property owners and for local governments, which depend on property taxes to fund public services. However, the real estate market began more robustly in 2022 than it ended, and we will not be surprised if the sluggish market continues into the coming year.”

Although the housing market has cooled considerably compared to 2021, home median sales prices (MSP) remained strong, reaching a record high exceeding $900,000 while falling to about $865,000 in June. The continued strength of the single-family residential market through the first three quarters of 2022 produced a marked increase in property transfer assessments, which added $67.4 billion to the Assessment Roll.

The inflation adjustment mandated under Proposition 13 is the second most significant factor contributing to the Roll. This year the California Consumer Price Index trended well beyond the full 2% allowable. This resulted in a $36.7 billion increase to the 2023 Assessment Roll.

New construction added a moderate $5.6 billion to the 2023 assessment roll, while decline-in-value reductions and miscellaneous roll changes decreased the Roll by $2.5 billion.

Personal property and fixtures came in stronger than expected and added a record $10.4 billion to the 2023 Roll. Business sectors such as aerospace, motion picture, and retail, which were adversely impacted in recent years, saw robust growth this past year as consumers returned to the market.

However, the growth does not mean property owners will be subject to a corresponding increase on their annual property tax bills. Most property owners will see only a 2% adjustment prescribed by Proposition 13.

The 2023 Roll consists of 2,391,198 taxable real property parcels, 200,969 business property assessments, 33,871 boats, and 2,952 aircraft. A full list of assessment growth amounts and parcel counts for cities and unincorporated areas is available [here].

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang leads the largest local public property assessment agency in the nation. His office of nearly 1,300 appraisers and support staff are dedicated to creating an accurate and timely property Assessment Roll. This year, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office conducted more than 2.5 million real estate and business assessments.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth

L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
FULL STORY...

Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall

Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer

Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Extended for SCV

Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours

DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control  will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
Welcome to the 2023-2024 year!!! As I begin my tenure as the 10th commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, I would like the opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who do not know me.
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center has welcomed the newest member of their family. 
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Multiple fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday with the largest, the Agua Fire, consuming at least 100 acres.
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Castaic Union School District will lead off back-to-school season in the Santa Clarita Valley when classes resume on Monday, Aug. 7.
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
Former College of the Canyons infielder Mikey Kane was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, earlier this month.
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: