header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
| Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Courgars womens soccer
Photo by Kyle Kawamoto/COC Sports Information.

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Tuesday night.

Canyons (8-3-2, 5-1-1) was able to get back in the win column after a 1-0 home loss to Citrus College on Oct. 11 and a scoreless draw vs. host Antelope Valley College on Oct. 14. With Tuesday’s victory the Cougars currently sit a game behind AVC for the top spot in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division.

Santa Monica (8-5-1, 4-3) was first to score with a nicely played ball off the foot of Jacky Hernandez which beat Canyons goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon. The Hernandez goal came off a nice assist from Vashti Zuniga and put the match at 1-0 for the SMC side.

Late in the first half, a stoppage time foul in the box by the Corsairs awarded Canyons a penalty kick which was promptly executed by Bailey to tie the game at 1-1.

It took Canyons just over a minute of second-half action to move ahead at 2-1 after Sascha Marcellin booted one over the line for her second score of the season. The scoring play, which came in the 47th minute, included an assist from Jessie Bonsness.

Despite the early goal from Santa Monica, the Canyons defense and play of Yuzon was particularly strong on Tuesday. The sophomore keeper recorded five saves in the match, several of the highlight variety, to thwart any attempts of a Corsairs comeback.

In the 67th minute it was Marcellin again making an impact on the game, this time by drawing another SMC penalty in the box to earn her side another PK. For the second time in as many tries it was Bailey who converted, good for her 10th goal of the season and a 3-1 COC advantage.

Canyons outshot Santa Monica 14-7 in the game. Each side earned a sole corner kick. The Corsairs were charged with eight fouls in the game, two if which proved especially costly.

The Cougars will begin the second round of conference play at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with a home match vs. L.A. Valley College. COC previously defeated LAVC in a 3-2 road result back on Sept. 27.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1

Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals

CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis

CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
The Matadors (6-4-4 2-2-1 Big West) travel to UC San Diego on Wednesday before CSUN returns home Saturday against UC Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day

Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll

TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll
Monday, Oct 17, 2022
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, aims to spread awareness about local businesses and to support continuous growth throughout the business community.
Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
CalArtians Among Filmmaker Magazine’s ’25 New Faces of Independent Film’
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
CalArtians Among Filmmaker Magazine’s ’25 New Faces of Independent Film’
College of the Canyons Hosting Jack Oakie Scholarship Event
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
College of the Canyons Hosting Jack Oakie Scholarship Event
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties
Cinematheque Film Screenings Return to CSUN After Two-Year Hiatus
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
Cinematheque Film Screenings Return to CSUN After Two-Year Hiatus
New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
Guests sailing on a Princess Cruises vacation over the 2022 holiday season will enjoy a host of new gourmet dining options and traditional go-to’s.
New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
The California Highway Patrol announced  that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. 
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals
The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals
Oct. 28: Fall Star Party to Take Flight
Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.
Oct. 28: Fall Star Party to Take Flight
CHP Launches New Teen Driver Safety Classes
The California Highway Patrol, with the support of the grant-funded Start Smart Teen Driver Safety Education Program XV, today launched new Start Smart classes.
CHP Launches New Teen Driver Safety Classes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
The Matadors (6-4-4 2-2-1 Big West) travel to UC San Diego on Wednesday before CSUN returns home Saturday against UC Irvine.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center (SCMC), a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
Skate on over to The Cube for the Valley Industry Associates meet up Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancement Project Virtual Community Meeting Construction Update will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and business leaders for the Grand Opening of Amicis Research Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks.
Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
COC Winter Session Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2023 session, which boasts more than 400 class sections.
COC Winter Session Registration Underway
Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: