Belle Hernandez (10), honored after the game as the only graduating senior on The Master's women's basketball team, goes for two of her game-high 16 points in the Lady Mustangs 59-45 win over Jessup University Thursday night in The MacArthur Center. Photo by John Duncan.

Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 23, 2024

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master’s University women’s basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.

The Lady Mustangs (22-5, 9-4) held a 36-34 lead at the end of three quarters before out-scoring the Warriors 23-11 in the final frame, thanks in large part by going 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Yet it was the first quarter that set the tone defensively as TMU took a 15-6 lead after the first 10 minutes.

But those tables were turned by Jessup as they out-scored TMU 13-8 in the second quarter and 15-13 in the third.

“We had another great first quarter defensively holding them to just six points,” said TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz. “But then came the cold front and we didn’t see the ball go through the net much in the second and third.”

Yet during those middle quarters, the Lady Mustangs defense held the Warriors to just 10 of 35 shooting (28.5%).

“Our defense really kept us in the game during that stretch,” Zamroz said. “I was proud of our fight to mentally push through and continue to shoot open shots and maintain belief.”

Belle Hernandez scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, with Lexi Hernandez; getting six of her eight during that time span as well. Laney Grider scored seven of her nine in that final frame and pulled down four rebounds as well.

Maddie Cooke finished with eight points, 16 rebounds and added five more blocks. The 6-4 junior now has 93 blocks on the season, which continues to lead the nation.

“The Hernandez sisters rallied us in the fourth and Maddie was a rock from start to finish,” Zamroz said. “Laney gave us great minutes as well to close the game.”

The Master’s will close out their regular season on Saturday when they host the Menlo Oaks at noon PT. TMU is alone in third place of the GSAC standings, one game behind Menlo and two back of Vanguard. Should the Lady Mustangs beat the Oaks on Saturday, TMU would be the No. 2 seed going into the post-season conference tournament based on tiebreakers. The top two seeds of the tournament have a bye straight to the semifinals.

