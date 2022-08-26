Update: Missing Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Has Been Found

Update: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising that Daniel Alexander Klein has been found. The LASD thank the public, the media, Aero Bureau and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Klein.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Daniel Alexander Klein.

Klein is a 26 year-old male White who was last seen on 18000 block of Vista Del Canton in the city of Santa Clarita, on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. He suffers from depression.

Klein is 6’00”, 225 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair. It is possible he maybe driving a Silver Toyota Avalon.

There is concern for his well-being and the department is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting website L.A. Crime Stoppers.

