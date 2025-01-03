LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that its Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year’s Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.

A message posted on LASD’s Facebook page reads:

“We want to assure our community that we are committed to maintaining public safety despite the current technical issue with our computer aided dispatch (CAD). While we’re temporarily operating on self-dispatch, all calls for service are being promptly responded to and tracked manually by our deputies and dispatchers. We always train and prepare to overcome any issues that arise, even if that means falling back to basics by using pen and paper. We are thrilled with the job our employees are doing currently to ensure the community is unaffected.

Our 911 and radio communications are fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted service throughout the county.

We are working closely with L.A. County partners to find both short-term and long-term solutions. The Sheriff has prioritized upgrading our outdated systems, and we are actively pursuing a modernized CAD system to enhance our service and efficiency. Our commitment to the community is unwavering, and we are working diligently to resolve this matter as quickly as possible, ensuring that our services remain uninterrupted and continue to meet the high standards you deserve.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also posted a message on social media to reassure the public.

“Hey SCV! You may have heard it in the news, but rest assured, our Computer Aided Dispatch system being down doesn’t impact our ability to serve you. It is a county-wide issue that is currently being troubleshooted. Our deputies are using fallback documentation protocols and are still able to respond to calls for service.

You can still call or text 911 in case of emergency.

All other items can be directed to our station call takers at (661)260-4000… but please be patient as they are assisting our field units with a bit more documentation than usual.”

LASD officials said they don’t have a timeline for when the issue will be resolved as the system is operating as if it is the year 2003.

The outdated system crashed on New Year’s Eve at around 8 p.m. The technology, used to send officers to the scenes of alleged crimes, was still non-functional as of Friday morning.

LASD said the department has reverted to “old school” protocols with deputies being sent to locations as needed via the radio because they cannot receive instructions via their patrol car computers as usual.

Calls for service are manually tracked at the station level and patrol units have been forced to use paper logs again.

LASD acknowledged the department has been working with outdated technology.

“Since taking office, the Sheriff (Robert Luna) has emphasized the urgent need to improve and upgrade our internal systems. In mid-2023, the Department issued a formal request for proposals to acquire a new modernized, centralized CAD system that will greatly enhance our capabilities,” LASD said in a statement released to the media.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...