Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help

The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.

This is an ongoing emergency that will last long after the fires are fully extinguished. People will still need ongoing assistance after the spotlight shifts from the L.A. region.

To submit information about fundraising events or other ways to assist fire victims email info@scvtv.com

How to Help

Help with food, housing, pets and a host of other needs will be ongoing for victims of the fires. Here’s where to start:

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is collecting gift cards to assist club families impacted by the recent Los Angeles area fires. Grocery gift cards are the most requested.

Drop off donations at the Newhall and Canyon Country Clubhouse locations or contribute and the club will purchase and hand-deliver gift cards directly to Boys & Girls Clubs for distribution in their communities.

To donate online visit https://scvbgc.org/supporting-the-club/?blm_aid=198646785.

To make a donation online choose the category “other” and enter the dollar amount. In the “My Donation is for” field enter “Fire Relief Gift Cards.”

The most requested gift cards requested are for grocery stores, gasoline and clothing stores.

James T. Ventress Clubhouse

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 254-2582

Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse

19425 Stillmore St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 251-6017

The American Red Cross has been providing food and shelter to wildfire victims. In addition, financial assistance programs have been launched for all households within the wildfire perimeters.

Financial assistance empowers families to take control of their recovery and decide their next steps by helping to replace clothing, secure new housing or offset any other critical needs. Donate at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

Recovering emotionally after a disaster is as important as financial help, to reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, call or text the multilingual Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

The Salvation Army is working to provide services at Red Cross Evacuation Centers to individuals impacted by the fires. They will also help provide long-term relief to fire victims. Donate at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/.

Volunteer at a L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control Center. The Santa Clarita Valley animal shelter is located in Castaic. For information visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/.

Help homeless animals in Los Angeles County, as well as those displaced by the fires, by donating to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org.

World Central Kitchen is on the ground feeding the thousands of firefighters working to extinguish the fires and mop up to prevent fires from reigniting.

World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area. There is a button to donate directly to benefit its efforts in California.

Donate at https://donate.wck.org/.

GoFundMe pages have sprung up for many of the individuals and families impacted by the fires. Some of these pages may not be legitimate- so be sure to check with friends and family to find out if they know people who need help, and how you can best make a direct contribution to individuals in need.

GoFundMe has also created a page of links to fundraisers who have been reviewed and verified by their Trust and Safety team.

Visit www.gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/california

For those students of former College of the Canyons theater instructor Susan Hinshaw who lost everything, including her home in Pacific Palisades, you can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/help-susan-jim-fire-took-everything.

The California Community Foundation has a long history of making a direct and meaningful impact on individuals and families in need, ensuring that support reaches those most affected. Since 2003, the CCF Wildfire Recovery Fund has provided over $30 million to communities affected by disasters.

Donate at www.calfund.org/funds/wildfire-recovery-fund/

Project HOPE is on the ground in Los Angeles, actively distributing hygiene kits to displaced families and children, procuring high-need items for shelters and health clinics, supporting health workers administering care to people affected, and mobilizing mental health support in response to the historic fires, which continue to decimate communities and displace tens of thousands of people. Your emergency gift to our California Wildfire Emergency Response will help rush urgent aid and supplies to survivors of these devastating fires.

Donate at https://secure.projecthope.org/site/SPageNavigator/FY25_01_LA_Fire_Restricted_Media_LO_12859.html

How to Avoid Scams

Unfortunately, after every emergency event there are scammers who seek to benefit from people who want to help, stealing from them and intercepting funds meant for the victims of the disaster. Before you give, you must verify your money is going where you intend it to go.

One of the best places to verify that a request for help is legitimate is Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org.

This website offers comprehensive ratings that shine a light on the cost-effectiveness and overall health of a charity’s programs, including measures of stability, efficiency and sustainability. The metrics inform donors of not just where their dollars are going, but what their dollars are doing.

Visit the Charity Navigator page of highly rated charities providing relief and recovery to those impacted by the L.A. area fires.

www.charitynavigator.org/discover-charities/where-to-give/palisades-fire-2025/

California State Dept. of Insurance

Fire victims should be aware of scammers who will be out in force seeking to take advantage of people already in mental and financial distress.

For information on how to avoid getting scammed visit www.insurance.ca.gov/01-consumers/105-type/95-guides/03-res/dont-get-Scammed.cfm

Contractors

Deal only with licensed contractors. Ask to see the contractor’s “pocket license,” together with other identification. Be suspicious if the person claims to be representing a contractor, but cannot show you a contractor’s license or home improvement salesperson registration card.

Get the contractor’s license number and call the Contractor’s State License Board’s toll-free automated telephone number at 1-800-321-2752 to verify that the license is valid, or log onto the Internet and access their website at www.cslb.ca.gov for the information.

Beware of these signs of fraud:

The contractor does not maintain a local work office and/or does not have a local telephone number.

The contractor is not able or willing to provide references.

The contractor’s place of contact is a hotel, tavern, work truck, or another place that is not his/her place of employment or residence.

The contractor handles all business in person, avoiding the use of the mail.

The contractor wants a full cash payment up-front.

The contractor does not have adequate equipment to perform the job.

The contractor arrives at a loss site (home or business) without being solicited.

The contractor’s estimate is very general.

The contractor does not have a contractor’s license bond.

The contractor is unwilling to provide a certificate of insurance from his/her general liability or workers compensation insurance carrier.

The contractor’s bid is far below the bids you have received from other contractors. The old adage “if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is” applies here.

Price Gouging

Price gouging is against the law for most goods, services and rental housing.

The California Department of Real Estate reminds licensees and consumers that price gouging is a criminal offense in counties where a state of emergency has been declared.

The anti-price gouging law is triggered when the emergency declaration is issued and applies to rental housing, including hotels and motels, as well as consumer food items and other goods and services and continues for 30 days from the date of that declaration, unless it is extended.

To protect California consumers affected by wildfires, the California Department of Real Estate will diligently investigate complaints of unlawful price gouging related to rental housing by licensees and will take appropriate disciplinary action if the evidence warrants.

The law (Penal Code section 396) is intended to protect victims of disasters from being further harmed.

Price gouging is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year. Charges of unlawful business practices can also be brought against licensees who violate anti-price gouging laws.

If you are a consumer who believes they may be a victim of price gouging as it relates to real estate transactions and rental housing, complaints can be submitted to the Department of Real Estate at:

https://dre.ca.gov/Consumers/FileComplaint.html.

California Attorney General Bob Bonta has also vowed to fight price gouging. To report price gouging visit oag.ca.gov/report.

