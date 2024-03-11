March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include changes in personnel and textbook recommendations for the 2024/25 school year.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/TGEIqPt2qk4.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].

How to Address the Governing Board

If you wish to address the Board on an item within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction that is not on the agenda, please submit a speaker card before the beginning of the First Public Comment Period. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak. Twenty minutes will be allotted during the first Public Comment Period. Additional time is set aside later in the meeting for any speaker that was not heard during the first Public Comment Period. To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

