March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.

Attendees will be in for a treat!

Students from across the district were selected through a competitive audition process and have completed several hours of rehearsal with a highly accomplished guest conductor to perfect their musical knowledge and skill.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Hart High School Auditorium is located at 24825 North Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

