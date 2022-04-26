header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 26
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
| Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Garden-Walk-crop

College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.

The Garden Walk is free and open to the public.

Enjoy a guided tour of the unique plant and insect life on the Canyon Country campus of COC.

— Learn about biodiversity efforts at the Canyon Country Campus.

— Walk the campus while identifying plants, trees, insects, etc.

— Collect arthropods and plant samples to explore in the lab.

— Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.

Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

For more information: (661) 362-3800

Or visit College of the Canyons Canyon Country.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus

May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.
FULL STORY...

COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant

COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody

CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
California Institute of the Arts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004) has been named a nominee by The Peabody Award Board of Jurors for the 82nd annual Peabody Awards.
FULL STORY...

April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night

April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
FULL STORY...

Institute of American Indian Arts, CalArts Explore Partnership

Institute of American Indian Arts, CalArts Explore Partnership
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll
May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities
Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days
May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.
May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year
April 27: Girls Empowered Valencia High Benefit Concert
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
April 27: Girls Empowered Valencia High Benefit Concert
May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.
May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
You can play at the park and see a play!
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce the recipients of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29.
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
The fifth annual Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch will be held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody
California Institute of the Arts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004) has been named a nominee by The Peabody Award Board of Jurors for the 82nd annual Peabody Awards.
CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody
Monday COVID Roundup: 470 Total SCV Deaths, 552 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths over the weekend, two additional deaths Monday, 1,069 new cases countywide, with 552 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley - 396 new cases in Castaic alone.
Monday COVID Roundup: 470 Total SCV Deaths, 552 New Cases Locally
Wilk’s Homelessness Accountability Bill Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO - Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness has earned bipartisan support and recently passed 4-0 out of the Senate Committee on Human Services.
Wilk’s Homelessness Accountability Bill Clears Another Hurdle
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: