May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus

College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.

The Garden Walk is free and open to the public.

Enjoy a guided tour of the unique plant and insect life on the Canyon Country campus of COC.

— Learn about biodiversity efforts at the Canyon Country Campus.

— Walk the campus while identifying plants, trees, insects, etc.

— Collect arthropods and plant samples to explore in the lab.

— Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.

Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

For more information: (661) 362-3800

Or visit College of the Canyons Canyon Country.

