Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals

Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.

Musette Caing Hart has been named the new president and CEO. Hart has combined her life-long passion for dance and theater to function in various capacities within the local community arts space. Past theater experience includes co-director of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and “The Wizard of Oz” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons, directed “The Andrew’s Brothers” in 2019 and has served on the creative team for various non-profit theater productions over the past two decades. When not volunteering in the performing arts, she works in education for the Newhall School District.

Founding OBT members praised the appointment of Hart to lead the theater company.

“Musette is a dream,” said Stephanie Davis, the outgoing board chair and a founding member of OBT. “We are so excited Musette is willing to step into a leadership role for Olive Branch Theatricals. Her passion and expertise will help the company explore new methods of programming, fundraising, and production.”

Robert Brady, also a founding member of OBT said he has worked with Hart in several productions and noted her “unique ability to unify creatives towards a common goal while maintaining an atmosphere of family and togetherness.mWe’ve been looking for a way to take OBT to the next level and we believe that the new leadership team is going to expand our reach to new communities while serving as a beacon of collaboration among other arts nonprofits in the SCV area.”

Founding member of OBT Taylor McClain said he is confident in the new leadership team.

“In working with the new leadership team, it’s clear they have the organizational prowess to continue the OBT legacy,” said McClain.

The new leadership team has also added an artistic director, Mathew Cres San José.

“When planning we knew we would need a dynamic artistic director to help with outreach to other organizations and the younger community,” said Hart who identified San Jose as the “perfect candidate” for the position. “Mat’s experience and connections in multiple theaters throughout Los Angeles provides valuable creative insight and fresh perspective for our productions.”

In honor of the those who founded the theater group, the new leadership team has developed a unique program called “The DBM Rising Tide”. This program will assist new theater companies with controling costs of insurance, video, photography and marketing materials.

The new board includes Tim Hart who has worked in broadcast journalism for more than 30 years and will serve as OBT’s Treasurer/CFO. He is also the owner of Hart Images Media Services and has been a tireless volunteer for local theater for nearly 20 years. He has performed on stage in numerous productions and behind-the-scenes. Hart has provided valuable marketing, video and still photography services to promote local stage productions.

Rounding out the new board is Vic Salazar who will serve as board secretary. He is the President/CEO of Vic Salazar Communications, a full-service public relations firm he established after a 26-year career as a multiple Emmy-award winning journalist. He will provide valuable business, community outreach, fundraising and marketing guidance to the organization.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the new era of the organization. The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at Olive Branch Theatricals, 24201 Valenica Blvd. Suite 3412, Valencia, CA 91355l, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center behind Solita Restaurant.

The Olive Branch Theatricals team recently completed a popular run of “SH-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” at Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit based in the SCV. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit Olive Branch Theatricals.

