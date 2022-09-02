header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
| Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
northlakehillselementary

Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire. While the exterior was not damaged, the strong smell of smoke has prompted officials to keep the school closed Friday for fire restoration. Steve Doyle, superintendent of the Castaic Union School District, released the following message:

Good afternoon Northlake Hills Families and Staff,

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this scary fire situation. Our staff was amazing yesterday in remaining calm and ensuring the safety of all of our students and families. It has been a very difficult 24 hours in our community. I have worked closely with Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station to keep updated as things were constantly changing.

The good news is they were able to get a better handle on the fire but there is still much work to do. We are extremely thankful for all our first responders!

Northlake Hills Elementary School did not experience any damage. The fire burned up to the side of Ridge Route Road but thankfully it did not jump to the ridge next to the school. We did have a fire safety crew spend the night to make sure the school was protected. They will be there again tonight.

While the exterior of Northlake was not touched, inside there is a strong smoke odor. We have made the decision to keep Northlake closed tomorrow to allow us to bring a fire restoration company in tomorrow and over the weekend to reduce the smoke odor. All of the air conditioning units were shut down yesterday when the school was evacuated but the smoke has still permeated the front office, MPR and multiple classrooms. As you go towards the back of the school, the smoke smell lessens.

We do apologize and recognize that this does create difficulty for many of you. Our priority is to work diligently to get the school ready for Tuesday. We ask for kindness and compassion with each other in these trying times.

Sincerely,

Steve Doyle

Superintendent
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration

Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools

State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members

Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...

Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives

Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
College of the Canyons scored four goals in the opening half to eventually secure a decisive 5-0 victory over Moorpark College in the Cougars' 2022 home opener on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
The Golden State Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country seasons will begin in early September. The Master's University men's and women's teams will look to defend their titles from 2021.
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy September. Our August events were epic.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 new cases and no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 17 new deaths and 2,566 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road. 
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health  provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
L.A. County's Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
CSUN Men's Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: