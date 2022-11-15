Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting

ARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Monday he first death of this winter season of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.

One of the most defining aspects of working in animal welfare is that you never know what situations may come your way, especially in a county the size of Los Angeles.

College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.

Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients.

Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master's University Women's Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock.

When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week Renowned leaders from diverse racial and cultural sectors of the community will gather to kick off the annual United Against Hate Week on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.

L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.

CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022 California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.