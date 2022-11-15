header image

1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
| Monday, Nov 14, 2022
school closures - Saugus Union School District monument sign

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88033910045.

Webinar ID: 880 3391 0045

To dial by phone:

(877) 853 5247 (US Toll Free) or (888) 788 0099 (US Toll Free).

To view agenda in its entirety, click [here].

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
One of the most defining aspects of working in animal welfare is that you never know what situations may come your way, especially in a county the size of Los Angeles.
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Monday he first death of this winter season of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
ARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master's University Women's Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock.
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month.
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week
Renowned leaders from diverse racial and cultural sectors of the community will gather to kick off the annual United Against Hate Week on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.
L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
Cougars Win ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney For Second Straight Year
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball won its second straight contest to begin the 2022-23 season, in the process winning the 14th Annual 'Clash at Canyon' tournament with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College in the Cougar Cage.
Cougars Win ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney For Second Straight Year
