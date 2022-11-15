Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
