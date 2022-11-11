Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball won its second straight contest to begin the 2022-23 season, in the process winning the 14th Annual 'Clash at Canyon' tournament with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College in the Cougar Cage.
How do you know that you are home? How does it taste, smell, sound, look or feel to you? Share your vision of home by submitting a short poem, and your work could be featured in the City of Santa Clarita’s Sidewalk Poetry project.
Dolores Huerta, 92, has left her mark on American history as a labor activist and civil rights pioneer. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with a tribute from her long-time friend, show director Dan Guerrero, with her favorite music -- folk, R&B, mariachi and dance.
The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.
