Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips

Sunday, Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has a few tips to share to celebrate the day safely.
Hike with someone. (Most of LASD searches are for people who went hiking alone).
Have a plan of where you’re going and when you expect to return.
Tell someone about your plan and agree on a time when someone should consider you missing and call for help.
Take the 10 essentials: Navigation, flashlight, sun protection, first aid, knife, fire starter, shelter, extra food, extra water and extra clothes.
Other hiking tips include:
Know your limits.
Be sure to choose an appropriate skill-level hike for everyone in your hiking party.
Check the weather before you set out on your hike.
Wear proper footwear, hiking shoes or boots.
Carry a mirror and a whistle for use as aids in signaling for help.
Know what wildlife you will be sharing the trails with, carry bear spray if needed.
