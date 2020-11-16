Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop

Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the landlord workshop is to discuss financial incentives available to landlords who lease to people receiving rental assistance from public sources. These include incentives tied to a new county program and enhanced incentives available for the Housing Choice or Section 8 program.

“Many landlords are not aware of the money that is available to them when they open up their properties to people receiving rental assistance,” said Mike Foley, executive director of Bridge to Home. “This workshop will walk them through the steps to receive financial incentives while helping house those in need in our community.”

The workshop will be presented by Jennifer Lee, the director of the county’s LeaseUp program and by Chris Najarro, director of programs at Bridge to Home. Both LeaseUp and Bridge to Home coordinate the incentives while LeaseUp manages a data bank of available housing units.

With on-going uncertainty in the rental market, county programs provide landlords with stable income. This income is guaranteed through the county and may include assisting clients with monthly rent, utilities and other expenses paid directly to landlords and property owners for up to two years.

During this period, Bridge to Home staff will assist tenants in developing income sources so that they can assume the full housing costs. The changes in Los Angeles County’s Housing Choice program can also provide support through financial incentives that can include – payments for holding units while the applications are processed and payment for some required repairs.

All landlords are encouraged to take part in this free, virtual workshop.

To register contact Cinthya Medrano at cinthya.medrano@btohome.org.