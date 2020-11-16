header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
| Monday, Nov 16, 2020
landlord

Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the landlord workshop is to discuss financial incentives available to landlords who lease to people receiving rental assistance from public sources. These include incentives tied to a new county program and enhanced incentives available for the Housing Choice or Section 8 program.

“Many landlords are not aware of the money that is available to them when they open up their properties to people receiving rental assistance,” said Mike Foley, executive director of Bridge to Home. “This workshop will walk them through the steps to receive financial incentives while helping house those in need in our community.”

The workshop will be presented by Jennifer Lee, the director of the county’s LeaseUp program and by Chris Najarro, director of programs at Bridge to Home. Both LeaseUp and Bridge to Home coordinate the incentives while LeaseUp manages a data bank of available housing units.

With on-going uncertainty in the rental market, county programs provide landlords with stable income. This income is guaranteed through the county and may include assisting clients with monthly rent, utilities and other expenses paid directly to landlords and property owners for up to two years.

During this period, Bridge to Home staff will assist tenants in developing income sources so that they can assume the full housing costs. The changes in Los Angeles County’s Housing Choice program can also provide support through financial incentives that can include – payments for holding units while the applications are processed and payment for some required repairs.

All landlords are encouraged to take part in this free, virtual workshop.

To register contact Cinthya Medrano at cinthya.medrano@btohome.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop

Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Monday, Nov 16, 2020
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths

Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.
FULL STORY...

Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert

Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
FULL STORY...

SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter

SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a free household hazardous-e-waste roundup at College of the Canyons on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
With COVID-19 spreading faster than it ever has in the Western states, worried officials in California issued a desperate plea Friday for residents to avoid travel and hold “virtual” Thanksgiving celebrations.
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband
During its 2020 "Operation Safe Halloween" compliance sweep of registered sex offenders over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Probation Department made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, ammunition and other contraband.
‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved & used as SCV Historical Society museum [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the mother of the shooter in the tragic fatal shooting at Saugus High School, which took place a year ago Saturday, sheriff’s homicide detectives confirmed Thursday.
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its "You're the Best" virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
Whether directly or indirectly, every member of the Valencia-based Lawrence family had a hand in saving victims’ lives in the wake of the Saugus High shooting last year — despite two Lawrence family members still being in high school.
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
%d bloggers like this: