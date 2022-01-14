Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop

Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called “Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.
Join Certified Grief Counselor, Shellee Zenteno, in a conversation about suicide prevention and getting help for your loved ones.
The city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fifth Supervisorial District and the William S. Hart Union High School District have teamed up to bring an anti-drug program to Santa Clarita. “DFYinSCV” (Drug Free Youth in SCV) is a free, school-based, voluntary, anti-drug club for junior high and high school students run by teens, for teens.
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.