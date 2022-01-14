Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop

Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called “Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.

Join Certified Grief Counselor, Shellee Zenteno, in a conversation about suicide prevention and getting help for your loved ones.

The city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fifth Supervisorial District and the William S. Hart Union High School District have teamed up to bring an anti-drug program to Santa Clarita. “DFYinSCV” (Drug Free Youth in SCV) is a free, school-based, voluntary, anti-drug club for junior high and high school students run by teens, for teens.

Registration required. Sign up at: https://dfyinscv.com/parent-engagement/.

