January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
| Friday, Jan 14, 2022

Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called “Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.

Join Certified Grief Counselor, Shellee Zenteno, in a conversation about suicide prevention and getting help for your loved ones.

The city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fifth Supervisorial District and the William S. Hart Union High School District have teamed up to bring an anti-drug program to Santa Clarita. “DFYinSCV” (Drug Free Youth in SCV) is a free, school-based, voluntary, anti-drug club for junior high and high school students run by teens, for teens.

Registration required. Sign up at: https://dfyinscv.com/parent-engagement/.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge

City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
FULL STORY...

California Launches Workgroup to Address School Staffing Shortages

California Launches Workgroup to Address School Staffing Shortages
Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday the formation of a working group to address staff shortages being experienced in California schools.
FULL STORY...

Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students

Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente?
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty

Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host an art reception in celebration of the featured art exhibit, “Picking Up The Pieces” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in The MAIN’s lobby gallery.
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 45 additional deaths and 45,076 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55,978 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: 'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid', scheduled for Monday, March 7.
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 34,827 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 53,715 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is accepting applications for the "Deputy Explorer Program" until January 30.
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has launched a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
