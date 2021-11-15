Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans

In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.

To receive a turkey please provide your name and telephone number to the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Veteran Center, which is located at 23222 Lyons Ave, Newhall, 91321.

You can also call the Veterans Collaborative at (661) 753-3559 to make your reservation. The Veterans Collaborative has a limited supply, so please reserve early.

Please make sure you bring your identification and your military ID when you pick up your turkey.

