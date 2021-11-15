header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
| Monday, Nov 15, 2021

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative copyIn partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.

To receive a turkey please provide your name and telephone number to the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Veteran Center, which is located at 23222 Lyons Ave, Newhall, 91321.

You can also call the Veterans Collaborative at (661) 753-3559 to make your reservation. The Veterans Collaborative has a limited supply, so please reserve early.

Please make sure you bring your identification and your military ID when you pick up your turkey.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans

Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic

Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament

Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
FULL STORY...

Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20

Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fourteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 21:
Fourteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,325 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond formally launched a task force on Tuesday to improve reading levels for young children.
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis Thursday of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in calendar year 2020.
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, salutes local veterans at a special ceremony held at Santa Clarita's Veterans Historical Plaza.
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans were honored Wednesday at the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Salute to Patriots, recognizing these men and women for not only serving their country but also the community.
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
A bench warrant was issued for the driver in a Sloan Canyon Road hit-and-run investigation after he reportedly failed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.  
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
Skate In the Holidays at The Cube
Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center this holiday season.
Skate In the Holidays at The Cube
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: