Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans

In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
To receive a turkey please provide your name and telephone number to the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Veteran Center, which is located at 23222 Lyons Ave, Newhall, 91321.
You can also call the Veterans Collaborative at (661) 753-3559 to make your reservation. The Veterans Collaborative has a limited supply, so please reserve early.
Please make sure you bring your identification and your military ID when you pick up your turkey.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans were honored Wednesday at the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Salute to Patriots, recognizing these men and women for not only serving their country but also the community.
