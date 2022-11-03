Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’

The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience “The Beatles at 60” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Sixty years ago, they stepped onto the world stage, their records soaking into the DNA of humanity—and eight short years later they were gone. But the music itself has never stopped. The most exciting, the most daring, the most compelling re-interpretations of the Beatles catalog always seem to come from the jazz world.

GO Jazz will match their considerable musical talents with charts from Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Arturo Sandoval, along with bleeding-edge arrangements by jazz greats like Alan Baylock, John Daversa and Chris Walden.

This all-Beatles program features 14 of their most beloved tunes, like “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Penny Lane” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

GO Jazz vocalist Steve Lively will perform “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Good Day Sunshine” and “Got To Get You Into My Life.”

It doesn’t happen often: a monster big band blazing through two sets of Beatles hits.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for only $10, and free for students. Don’t miss it, “Yesterday” will be too late!

For more information, visit gojazzbigband.com.

