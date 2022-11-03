Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’

The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience “The Beatles at 60” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Sixty years ago, they stepped onto the world stage, their records soaking into the DNA of humanity—and eight short years later they were gone. But the music itself has never stopped. The most exciting, the most daring, the most compelling re-interpretations of the Beatles catalog always seem to come from the jazz world.
GO Jazz will match their considerable musical talents with charts from Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Arturo Sandoval, along with bleeding-edge arrangements by jazz greats like Alan Baylock, John Daversa and Chris Walden.
This all-Beatles program features 14 of their most beloved tunes, like “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Penny Lane” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
GO Jazz vocalist Steve Lively will perform “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Good Day Sunshine” and “Got To Get You Into My Life.”
It doesn’t happen often: a monster big band blazing through two sets of Beatles hits.
Tickets are available for purchase at the door for only $10, and free for students. Don’t miss it, “Yesterday” will be too late!
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County.
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
