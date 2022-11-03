header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
| Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
The Beatles at 60crop

The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience “The Beatles at 60” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Sixty years ago, they stepped onto the world stage, their records soaking into the DNA of humanity—and eight short years later they were gone. But the music itself has never stopped. The most exciting, the most daring, the most compelling re-interpretations of the Beatles catalog always seem to come from the jazz world.

GO Jazz will match their considerable musical talents with charts from Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Arturo Sandoval, along with bleeding-edge arrangements by jazz greats like Alan Baylock, John Daversa and Chris Walden.

This all-Beatles program features 14 of their most beloved tunes, like “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Penny Lane” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

GO Jazz vocalist Steve Lively will perform “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Good Day Sunshine” and “Got To Get You Into My Life.”

It doesn’t happen often: a monster big band blazing through two sets of Beatles hits.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for only $10, and free for students. Don’t miss it, “Yesterday” will be too late!

For more information, visit gojazzbigband.com.

The Beatles at 60
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’

Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
FULL STORY...

State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System

State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration

State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
FULL STORY...

Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting

Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics

Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022
It is one of the most popular annual traditions here in Santa Clarita.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of six new deaths and 1,392 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. 
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: