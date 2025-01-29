header image

1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

Red Cross partners with 211 LA to support recovery from wildfires in Los Angeles
| Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
Water drop


The American Red Cross is proud to collaborate with 211 LA, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and hyper-local partner with deep community roots, in a successful community-led response to support recovery from the wildfires in Los Angeles.
By partnering with 211 LA, the Red Cross is helping displaced wildfire survivors access a range of recovery resources and services through a single source (211LA). This approach enhances the client experience and ensures greater continuity of care from the current program with emergency housing as we move together into more comprehensive needs as part of long-term recovery efforts.
Additionally, this partnership allows 211 LA to strengthen its commitment to providing community resources by increasing its bandwidth and capacity. At the same time, the Red Cross gains more opportunities to serve the Los Angeles community in conjunction with 211 LA.
Every day, through our 2-1-1 line, we hear from countless families and individuals devastated by the wildfires searching for hope and a sense of normalcy. At 211 LA, we are here to walk beside them on their recovery journey,” said Maribel Marin, Executive Director of 211 LA, “Our partnership with the American Red Cross is a natural one, as we both understand the immediate help disaster survivors need and the resources required for their long-term care. No one has to face this challenge alone.”
The Red Cross will support the 211 LA wildfire emergency housing program by providing a team of casework volunteers who are trained in disaster casework and helping families take their initial steps to recovery.
These volunteers will assist the 211 LA’s case management as we collaborate to meet the needs of those working toward recovery. “Community-led disaster response is a team sport,” said Brad Kieserman, Vice President, Disaster Operations & Logistics for the American National Red Cross. “When disaster strikes, disaster survivors need community-based organizations to work in sync, share critical information, and support one another: that’s what 211 LA and the Red Cross are doing, and, together, we will be able to deliver more resources and create more hope for more survivors in need.”
