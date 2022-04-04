Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center

Golden Valley High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Growl Wellness Center, one of many wellness centers across the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The Hart District Wellness Centers support the mental health, well being, self advocacy and educational outcomes for all students. The Wellness Centers integrate mental health and educational needs to serve the whole child. Students and families receive support through a continuum of prevention, intervention and community partnerships, to ensure students thrive in all areas of their lives.
Wellness Centers provide a safe and supportive environment on school campuses where students can go to de-stress, breathe, self-regulate, or to discuss a variety of social, emotional, mental health, substance use and peer and family issues. Wellness Centers utilize a multidisciplinary team approach to offer a continuum of social and emotional services for students.
Services at the Hart District Wellness Centers include:
— Individual and Group therapy
— Support/Empowerment groups
— Case management
— Education and awareness
— Referrals to community resources
–Staff presentations and consultation
— Drop=in support
— Parent education
— Crisis intervention
— Assessment of basic school needs
For information on the Hart District wellness programs visit Hart District Wellness.
