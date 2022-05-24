Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.

Local employees took to their bikes and visited five pit stops located throughout the city on Thursday, May 19. A total of 15 business teams participated in the event, totaling over 153 reported employees. As a result of combining riding days for all riders during the week-long challenge, an estimated total of 505 commuter vehicle rides were removed from the road.

The following businesses were selected as category winners in the competition and received gift cards to a restaurant of their choice:

Small Business – Big Fish Audio, Inc. with 28.57 percent participation

Medium Business – Meadows Elementary School with 9.09 percent participation

Large Business – B&B Manufacturing with 12.9 percent participation

The city would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Bike to Work Challenge. This competition helps raise awareness about green transportation alternatives in the city.

For additional information about the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge, contact Scott Bachrach, Project Technician for the city’s Environmental Services Division, at (661) 286-4173 or visit Green Santa Clarita.

