Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events

The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark the calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help stay green during the spring clean.

The city also hopes all will join them during this year’s Neighborhood Clean Up and Bike to Work Week Challenge.

Free Document Shredding Event

Residents can dispose of personal documents safely and securely for FREE! This is a drive-thru event for document shredding only, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. No electronics will be accepted. Open to city residents only, and you must pre-register by March 17, 2023 by visiting the website, while space is available. A maximum of five (5) boxes (11″ x 12″ x 15″) will be accepted per household. 3-ring binders, plastic sheet protectors and hanging file folders will not be accepted. Paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed from documents before shredding.

Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Event

On Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. residents can bring their HHW and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event being hosted at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. For a full list of acceptable items, please visit L.A. County’s Too Toxic to Trash Guide.

Neighborhood Clean Up

In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City invites residents to participate in the Neighborhood Cleanup event on Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 11 a.m., where participants can pick up supplies at one of three locations and clean up litter around the community. Online Pre-registration is required and begins March 6 by visiting the website. Free bags of mulch will also be provided, while supplies last.

Bike to Work Week Challenge

Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 15-19 for a chance to win prizes! This year’s Bike to Work Week Challenge will span over the course of five days, giving participants multiple opportunities to participate. Pit stops will be available on Thursday, May 19, only. Local businesses are encouraged to participate with the chance to win free lunch for the team, and individuals will be entered into the raffle for each day that they participate throughout the week. To pledge your participation, visit the green Santa Clarita Website. Businesses can also register online at the same link.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...