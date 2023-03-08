Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events

The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark the calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help stay green during the spring clean.
The city also hopes all will join them during this year’s Neighborhood Clean Up and Bike to Work Week Challenge.
Free Document Shredding Event
Residents can dispose of personal documents safely and securely for FREE! This is a drive-thru event for document shredding only, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. No electronics will be accepted. Open to city residents only, and you must pre-register by March 17, 2023 by visiting the website, while space is available. A maximum of five (5) boxes (11″ x 12″ x 15″) will be accepted per household. 3-ring binders, plastic sheet protectors and hanging file folders will not be accepted. Paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed from documents before shredding.
Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Event
On Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. residents can bring their HHW and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event being hosted at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. For a full list of acceptable items, please visit L.A. County’s Too Toxic to Trash Guide.
Neighborhood Clean Up
In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City invites residents to participate in the Neighborhood Cleanup event on Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 11 a.m., where participants can pick up supplies at one of three locations and clean up litter around the community. Online Pre-registration is required and begins March 6 by visiting the website. Free bags of mulch will also be provided, while supplies last.
Bike to Work Week Challenge
Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 15-19 for a chance to win prizes! This year’s Bike to Work Week Challenge will span over the course of five days, giving participants multiple opportunities to participate. Pit stops will be available on Thursday, May 19, only. Local businesses are encouraged to participate with the chance to win free lunch for the team, and individuals will be entered into the raffle for each day that they participate throughout the week. To pledge your participation, visit the green Santa Clarita Website. Businesses can also register online at the same link.
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to implement illegal dumping of construction waste safeguards.
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
