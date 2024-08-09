Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster

Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master’s University to continue his baseball career.

A 6-4 right-handed pitcher originally from Valencia, Calif., Chapman went 6-6 during his two years as a Kohawk with 20 starts in 22 appearances.

“I love the Christ First part of Master’s,” Chapman said. “And the baseball environment just felt right. It felt like home as soon as I came here. I talked to Monte (Brooks, TMU head coach) and to Rob (Winslow, pitching coach) and to Nick (Jorgensen, assistant baseball coach) and everyone was just super cool. I’m just excited to serve the Lord on the field and play at The Master’s.”

During his senior year at Valencia High School, Chapman went 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 45.2 innings pitched on his way to an All-Foothill League selection.

“Matt is a composed and successful pitcher,” TMU head coach Monte Brooks said. “He brings a really good presence on the mound and will be an impact player for us right away. He has a heart that is driven to honor the Lord through his sport and academic endeavors.”