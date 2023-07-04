‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.

Sherif Hakeem, widely recognized for his exceptional artistic talent, has dedicated this exhibition to raising awareness about the critical importance of wildlife conservation. Through his artwork, Hakeem brings attention to the fragility of our planet’s most vulnerable creatures and underscores the urgency of protecting their habitats.

The exhibition will feature a remarkable collection of hyper-realistic fine art portraits, each capturing the essence and beauty of endangered wildlife. Hakeem’s meticulous attention to detail and masterful technique transports viewers into the world of these magnificent creatures, creating an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impact.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The MAIN will host a special reception on Aug. 17, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This reception coincides with Old Town Newhall’s SENSES Block Party, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, nature lovers and the community at large to come together and experience the power of art in raising awareness for wildlife preservation.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

The MAIN Theatre

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...