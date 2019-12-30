[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

SCV Chamber Sets January 2020 Events
| Monday, Dec 30, 2019
january events - Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce office

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has set its lineup of January events for Chamber members and the SCV business community.

Thursday, January 9: #EmpoweringWomen Lunch
Empower. Inspire. Engage. The Chamber’s monthly #EmpoweringWomen Lunch works to connect like-minded professional women in the Santa Clarita Valley.

January’s special guest will be SCV Chamber Chair Nancy Starczyk, with Realty Executives.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Dr., Santa Clarita 91355.

To sign up, click here.

Wednesday, January 15: January Business After Hours Mixer, Member Appreciation
We want to say thank you to our members. Please plan to join us to kick off 2020 with your complimentary Member Appreciation Business After Hours Mixer hosted by your SCV Chamber.

We’ll be celebrating our members at the brand new Monticello, a mixed-use project at the center of Valencia Town Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exact address is 26701 McBean Pkwy., Santa Clarita 91355.

Note: Please register if you plan to attend so we can have a proper headcount.

Thursday, January 23: Lunch & Learn: Annual Economic and Market Update
Join the Vance Wealth team as they present their annual Economic and Market Update. Topics will include:
﻿
* Election Year – What does this typically mean for the markets?
* Tax-related issues
* Economy – How healthy is our economy? Are we on the verge of a recession?
* ﻿Interest Rates – What are the Federal Reserve’s plans for 2020?

Lunch & Learn is set for Vance Wealth at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

Friday, January 24: 97th Annual Awards and Installation Gala
Come celebrate business at the 97th Annual Awards and Installation Gala, the SCV’s premier business event of the year.

The Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards will be awarded and the 2020 Chair of the Board and Board of Directors will be installed.

Sponsorships are still available. Email the Chamber at hello@scvchamber.com or go to www.SCVChamber.com.

Wednesday, January 29: ‘Next SCV’ with Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin
NextSCV members: Kick off the year with a discussion with our City Manager, Ken Striplin. Join us as we host a “TED Talk” format with Ken and get an inside look at what it takes to be a City Manager.

We’ll go into detail about Ken’s journey to becoming City Manager, what day to day operations look like and the future of the city of Santa Clarita. We’ll meet at City Hall in the Council Chambers and look forward to an insightful discussion. There will be opportunities for questions to be asked as well at the end.

After the event, join us across the street at Dudes Brew in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall for drinks and networking.
﻿
“Next SCV” will start at 5:30 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355. To register, click here
12-27-2019 Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
12-20-2019 Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
12-20-2019 Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
12-20-2019 Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
