June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

Deadline for businesses, individuals and groups to enter the parade lineup without a late fee is Friday, June 14.

Cost to enter for non-commercial entries include nonprofits, schools and civic organizations is $50. Cost to enter for commercial entries is $200.

All entries must be submitted through Eventbrite at SCVParade.com.

A late fee applies to entries received between June 14 and June 21, which is the final cutoff. No equestrian entries will be accepted this year.

For issues with parade registration please contact parade@scvtv.com or call (661) 251-8820.

The theme for this year’s parade is The Freedom to Play: Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space.

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin will be the Grand Marshal of the parade, demonstrating the city’s commitment to enriching the lives of residents with parks, trails and open space.

The city of Santa Clarita has more than 13,000 acres of dedicated public use open space, 37 public parks and 43 trails covering nearly 300 miles.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The parade is open to all groups and individuals including Scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious and fraternal organizations and individual residents.

“We want people to know that everyone is invited to appear in the parade,” said Leon Worden, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee.

The parade will be covered by SCV media outlets like SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine.

Tune into SCVTV.com and Facebook for tape-delayed parade coverage, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for float-by float announcing and a multi-camera production. You might even catch a glimpse of yourself on TV.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a volunteer committee with major support from the city of Santa Clarita.

For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page.

