header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
| Friday, Jan 8, 2021

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.

Residents are expected to follow active protocols regarding the wearing of facial coverings and social distancing to help combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen throughout L.A. County.

“We are in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic with officials reporting that one person is dying from coronavirus complications in L.A. County every eight minutes,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

“Locally, it is incumbent upon each and every one of us to do our part for the sake of our own health and that of our family, friends and neighbors,” Miranda said. “Something as simple as wearing a face covering and keeping a safe distance from others everywhere we go is the bare minimum each of us should be doing.”

The current public health officer order in L.A. County states that outdoor recreational activity as an individual or single household is permitted as long as social distancing and face-covering guidelines are followed.

Team sports and any gatherings of people from more than one household are prohibited. While playgrounds remain open at city of Santa Clarita parks, residents are asked to avoid crowded areas where individuals from outside their household are present.

To read the current Los Angeles County public health order, please visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks

SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Friday, Jan 8, 2021
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.
FULL STORY...

New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN

New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
FULL STORY...

Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.
FULL STORY...

SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year

SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Just 11 minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies made their first 2021 DUI arrest of 2021.
FULL STORY...

Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees

Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
Valley Industry Association is offering a virtual presentation on Jan. 19 that will focus on mental health, COVID-19 and other recent traumas in the SCV and their impact on the workforce, with keynote Speaker Larry Schallert of College of the Canyons.
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
The SCV Water Board of Directors has re-elected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president, with Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a statement on Jan. 8 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed education budget for the fiscal year 2020-22.
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
Registration for the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation's virtual winter classes is now open to help L.A. County residents get active and stay healthy, with classes starting on Jan. 11.
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Jasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1.
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
%d bloggers like this: