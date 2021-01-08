SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.

Residents are expected to follow active protocols regarding the wearing of facial coverings and social distancing to help combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen throughout L.A. County.

“We are in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic with officials reporting that one person is dying from coronavirus complications in L.A. County every eight minutes,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

“Locally, it is incumbent upon each and every one of us to do our part for the sake of our own health and that of our family, friends and neighbors,” Miranda said. “Something as simple as wearing a face covering and keeping a safe distance from others everywhere we go is the bare minimum each of us should be doing.”

The current public health officer order in L.A. County states that outdoor recreational activity as an individual or single household is permitted as long as social distancing and face-covering guidelines are followed.

Team sports and any gatherings of people from more than one household are prohibited. While playgrounds remain open at city of Santa Clarita parks, residents are asked to avoid crowded areas where individuals from outside their household are present.

To read the current Los Angeles County public health order, please visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus.