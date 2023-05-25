Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” – a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs – sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Expected donations of $20 each from as many as 100 Jeep club members and 10% of all food and beverage sold during the event, will go a long way in helping to keep the band program running smoothly, which includes purchasing and maintaining musical instruments and marching band uniforms. It will also go to purchasing much needed items such as sheet music, guitar strings and drumheads.

The general public is welcome to attend and admission is free.

Performances during the event include Golden Valley High School Bands, with special guests “Seven Suns.” An incredible collaboration between GV Band members and Seven Suns will certainly be one of many highlights of the event.

In addition, Music Moves is partnering with KHTS 1220 AM Hometown Station to support the Santa Clarita Grocery by accepting food donations on their behalf during the event. There will be many other ways to generate donations during the event, ensuring the Music Moves mission is met; “Supporting Music Education in Public Schools.”

100 percent of all donations go directly to the Golden Valley Band Booster organization, a registered 501c3.

If you are a Jeeper and would like to donate and register, go to https://my.cheddarup.com/c/jeep-night- 2023, or contact Erin Hester at president@gvhsbandandcolorguardboosters.org.

For more information about Music Moves, log onto www.music-moves.org.

For more information about SoCal Jeep Junkies, visit facebook.com/groups/1190391824895963.

